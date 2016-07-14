Around the NFL

Bengals DT Domata Peko: Steelers are 'pieces of bleep'

Published: Jul 14, 2016 at 01:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The heat between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals has risen to the nth degree over the last several years.

With both franchises continually battling for playoff spots, their two AFC North contests each season have become heavily contested and venomous. This year's playoff matchup ended in a wild finish with Cincinnati losing on a last-minute chip shot field goal, aided in part by two personal foul penalties on Bengals defenders.

If you were one of the few still wondering if the rivalry was real, wonder no longer.

During an event in London to promote the NFL's International Series this season, Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko was asked to complete the sentence: "the Pittsburgh Steelers are. . . "

"Pieces of bleep," Peko replied, while making the beeping sound used to cover expletives, via USA Today (at least he was cordial about his hatred).

Peko was later asked if the rivalry was a media concoction, seasoned with extra layers of bitterness thanks to reporters. The Bengals lineman left no doubt.

"Oh, we hate them," he said. "For us, each time we play the Steelers, the whole city is like 'beat these fools' and whenever we beat them, it is a big party in Cincinnati. It's a big rivalry for us."

With both franchises still in prime position to make deep playoff runs, those rivalry games won't lose their intense tenor. Nor will the players lose their "bleeping" bitterness towards each other.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Broncos

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue. He is officially questionable to play this weekend in Denver.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear. The Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
news

Marlon Mack on trade discussion with Colts: 'Just had an agreement with what's best for me'

Colts running back Marlon Mack recently requested a trade. On Thursday, he held what felt like a goodbye press conference with the only franchise he's known since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW