Bengals DT Domata Peko: Steelers are 'pieces of bleep'

The heat between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals has risen to the nth degree over the last several years.
With both franchises continually battling for playoff spots, their two AFC North contests each season have become heavily contested and venomous. This year's playoff matchup ended in a wild finish with Cincinnati losing on a last-minute chip shot field goal, aided in part by two personal foul penalties on Bengals defenders.
If you were one of the few still wondering if the rivalry was real, wonder no longer.
During an event in London to promote the NFL's International Series this season, Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko was asked to complete the sentence: "the Pittsburgh Steelers are. . . "
"Pieces of bleep," Peko replied, while making the beeping sound used to cover expletives, via USA Today (at least he was cordial about his hatred).
Peko was later asked if the rivalry was a media concoction, seasoned with extra layers of bitterness thanks to reporters. The Bengals lineman left no doubt.
"Oh, we hate them," he said. "For us, each time we play the Steelers, the whole city is like 'beat these fools' and whenever we beat them, it is a big party in Cincinnati. It's a big rivalry for us."
With both franchises still in prime position to make deep playoff runs, those rivalry games won't lose their intense tenor. Nor will the players lose their "bleeping" bitterness towards each other.