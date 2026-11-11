Bengals' dormant trade deadline might not matter -- but what if it does?

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals are contenders to win the AFC. On Tuesday, they didn't act like one.

That doesn't change the realistic expectations for a season surging toward the playoffs on a four-game win streak, led by one of football's most dominant offenses. It merely opens the door to question whether they did enough if they come up short this season.

The offseason urgency could have used one last punch on Tuesday. Instead, it offered a punch in the gut.

The debacle of the aborted Arnold Ebiketie trade went viral, but everything else the team didn't do at the deadline could be the conversation come January.

Take a look around the AFC right now. The top tier of real contenders is clearly established. Nearly all were aggressive.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) acquired Jessie Bates, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux. Few have been more all-in at midseason in NFL history.

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) needed receiver help and added Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Buffalo Bills (7-1) needed help in the back of the defense and acquired Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, who just picked Joe Burrow off three times two weeks ago.

The Denver Broncos (7-2) needed a cover linebacker and added Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Each surrendered at least one pick in the fourth round or earlier; some gave up considerably more.

Meanwhile, the Bengals tried to trade a sixth-round pick for Ebiketie and failed. Of course, the Bengals and New England Patriots each traded away first-round picks in April (for Dexter Lawrence and A.J. Brown, respectively), so both still reside on the positive side of the trade-aggressiveness ledger for the year.

Rounding out the group were the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also stayed quiet Tuesday.

The AFC's clear tiers made it obvious who should be going for it and who shouldn't. Given all the talent the Bengals have, and the breaks they've received along the way, Cincinnati was as poised to add as any team in the league.

That's what contenders do, and did, all around them.

That doesn't mean Tuesday will end up as anything other than the latest news cycle of angry fans, memes and dunking on the Bengals front office for misunderstanding the projected compensatory pick formula.

After all, the biggest winner of the day might have been Delta's in-flight Wi-Fi. That's what compensatory pick expert Nick Korte was using on a flight from Asheville, N.C., to Boise, Idaho, when he spotted the Bengals potentially erasing the third-round compensatory pick for Trey Hendrickson on his trade chart. His subsequent social media post went out through the friendly skies and brought critical attention to what could have been a disastrous organizational fumble.

Does not landing Ebiketie change the Super Bowl odds? Not at all. But backing out of the deal was still an ugly moment, creating awful optics while leaving the team short of a rotational pass rusher in the absence of injured Cashius Howell.