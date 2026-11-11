Bengals' dormant trade deadline might not matter -- but what if it does?
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals are contenders to win the AFC. On Tuesday, they didn't act like one.
That doesn't change the realistic expectations for a season surging toward the playoffs on a four-game win streak, led by one of football's most dominant offenses. It merely opens the door to question whether they did enough if they come up short this season.
The offseason urgency could have used one last punch on Tuesday. Instead, it offered a punch in the gut.
The debacle of the aborted Arnold Ebiketie trade went viral, but everything else the team didn't do at the deadline could be the conversation come January.
Take a look around the AFC right now. The top tier of real contenders is clearly established. Nearly all were aggressive.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) acquired Jessie Bates, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux. Few have been more all-in at midseason in NFL history.
The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) needed receiver help and added Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.
The Buffalo Bills (7-1) needed help in the back of the defense and acquired Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, who just picked Joe Burrow off three times two weeks ago.
The Denver Broncos (7-2) needed a cover linebacker and added Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Each surrendered at least one pick in the fourth round or earlier; some gave up considerably more.
Meanwhile, the Bengals tried to trade a sixth-round pick for Ebiketie and failed. Of course, the Bengals and New England Patriots each traded away first-round picks in April (for Dexter Lawrence and A.J. Brown, respectively), so both still reside on the positive side of the trade-aggressiveness ledger for the year.
Rounding out the group were the Pittsburgh Steelers, who also stayed quiet Tuesday.
The AFC's clear tiers made it obvious who should be going for it and who shouldn't. Given all the talent the Bengals have, and the breaks they've received along the way, Cincinnati was as poised to add as any team in the league.
That's what contenders do, and did, all around them.
That doesn't mean Tuesday will end up as anything other than the latest news cycle of angry fans, memes and dunking on the Bengals front office for misunderstanding the projected compensatory pick formula.
After all, the biggest winner of the day might have been Delta's in-flight Wi-Fi. That's what compensatory pick expert Nick Korte was using on a flight from Asheville, N.C., to Boise, Idaho, when he spotted the Bengals potentially erasing the third-round compensatory pick for Trey Hendrickson on his trade chart. His subsequent social media post went out through the friendly skies and brought critical attention to what could have been a disastrous organizational fumble.
Does not landing Ebiketie change the Super Bowl odds? Not at all. But backing out of the deal was still an ugly moment, creating awful optics while leaving the team short of a rotational pass rusher in the absence of injured Cashius Howell.
Ancient Ohio football proverb: Tis better to have Joe Burrow and not know the comp pick rules than to have a 450 person front office and no quarterback at all.
-- Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 10, 2026
All of the jokes and memes will vanish with another victory.
The real championship impact of deadline day tends to look different in the rearview mirror than in the moment. Look at history for evidence of how uncertain the impact will be for teams that win conference championships. There's no consistent path.
First, go back to the 2021 Bengals and consider whether adding veteran offensive linemen could have helped a team that was one block away from a championship despite an awful offensive line. The Los Angeles Rams traded for Von Miller, who racked up two sacks and three quarterback hits in beating the Bengals in the Super Bowl.
Through a broader lens, consider the other recent Super Bowl participants. How many made deals at the deadline to get better? How much did those deals help them get there?
• 2025 Seattle Seahawks: Traded fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Saints for Rashid Shaheed. He produced a series of electric moments down the stretch, including a kickoff return for a touchdown in the playoffs and a 51-yard reception.
• 2025 Patriots: Actually traded away players at the deadline for future picks.
• 2024 Philadelphia Eagles: No in-season trades.
• 2024 Chiefs: Acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins. In 10 games, Hopkins posted 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns.
• 2023 Chiefs: Traded for Mecole Hardman. He caught 14 passes in the regular season, then added five more and a touchdown in the playoffs.
• 2023 San Francisco 49ers: Traded for defensive end Chase Young, who made a small impact, notching 2.5 sacks plus one in the Super Bowl.
• 2022 Chiefs: Traded for Kadarius Toney, who had seven receptions and a TD in the playoffs.
• 2022 Eagles: Traded for edge Robert Quinn, who, in nine games, had no sacks and two QB hits.
How many teams' seasons truly were altered by these additions? Sure, there are a few. But recent history doesn't support the idea that a team must make an impactful in-season move to reach the Super Bowl.
Sometimes it does, though.
With a team that feels as destined for greatness as any since 2022, do the Bengals really want to risk discovering that another veteran defensive back or linebacker could have made the difference in a dream season?
They opened themselves up to that chance by staying conservative. Meanwhile, the Jaguars and Bills added players specifically good at stopping what the Bengals do best. The fact that the Bengals tried and didn't properly calculate the compensatory pick system merely adds a level of embarrassment to the lack of aggressiveness.
The Bengals are living off their bold spring, and that might just be enough. There's a chance everyone will forget this day even happened if the four-game win streak turns into five, six, seven.
There's also a chance they fall a player short despite the franchise's best start to a season since 2015. The Bengals can only ask themselves if that was a chance worth taking.
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.