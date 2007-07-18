Bengals don't expect Pollack to play this season

CINCINNATI (AP) -Bengals linebacker David Pollack, who broke a bone in his neck during a game last season, isn't expected to play this year.
"He is working extremely hard and will continue focusing his efforts on rehabilitating with our medical staff," coach Marvin Lewis said.
Pollack broke the bone while tackling Cleveland's Reuben Droughns Sept. 17 and missed the rest of the season. The club said he is continuing to recover from surgery he had Jan. 3.
"I'm grateful for my recovery to this point, and I'm working every day to get my full strength back," Pollack said. "Any final decision on football is still down the road for me."
Pollack suffered no paralysis from the injury and has been able to resume normal activities outside of football.
Pollack was the Bengals top draft choice in 2005, selected 17th overall. The linebacker from the University of Georgia played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie.