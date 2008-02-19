Bengals designate OL Andrews as franchise player

CINCINNATI -- Offensive lineman Stacy Andrews has been designated the Cincinnati Bengals' franchise player.
The franchise tag gives Andrews the option to play for Cincinnati in 2008 for a salary equal to the average of the top five offensive linemen in the NFL in 2007.
Andrews will be a fifth-year player in 2008. The 26-year-old is unsigned for 2008, and will become an unrestricted free agent on Feb. 29 if he doesn't reach an agreement with the Bengals.
Cincinnati announced the move on Monday.
The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows a new contract between Andrews and the Bengals any time up to July 15.
