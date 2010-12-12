Bengals deactivate CB Joseph for showdown with Steelers

Published: Dec 12, 2010 at 03:48 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals held cornerback Johnathan Joseph out of Sunday's game against the Steelers because of an ankle injury. Jonathan Wade will replace him in the starting lineup.

Joseph had been listed as questionable on the Bengals' latest injury report.

Cincinnati also didn't activate running back Cedric Peerman, linebacker Vincent Ray, center Reggie Stephens, offensive tackle Kirk Chambers, wide receiver Jerome Simpson and defensive end Victor Adeyanju for Sunday's game.

Deactivated for the Steelers were cornerback Keenan Lewis, running back Jonathan Dwyer, offensive tackles Chris Scott and Tony Hills, defensive tackle Steve McLendon, tight end Heath Miller and defensive end Aaron Smith. Smith (triceps) will not play again during the regular season.

Miller sustained a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

