Bengals coast to win over Titans, stay undefeated

Published: Sep 21, 2014 at 09:22 AM
The Cincinnati Bengals had their way with the visiting Titans in Sunday's 33-7 win over Tennessee. Our takeaways:

  1. This affair was never in question as Cincinnati's underrated defense squelched everything Jake Locker and the Titans attempted. Extending their home win streak to an NFL-leading 11 games, the Bengals deserve to be seen for what they are: The best team in AFC North after three weeks.
  1. After leaving last week's victory over the Falcons with a toe injury, Bengals receiver A.J. Green didn't skip a beat against the Titans. The best wideout on the field piled up 68 yards in the first quarter alone en route to six catches for 102 yards from Andy Dalton. Green is the heart of this air attack, but Dalton is doing a better job spreading the rock around this season.
  1. Play of the game? Mohamed Sanu's touchdown strike to ... Andy Dalton. Taking a pitch from the quarterback, Sanu swept right -- bringing the defense with him -- only to spin and fling the ball back to The Red Rifle, who barreled down the sideline for an 18-yard score. Sanu -- now 4-for-4 passing for 166 yards and two scores over his career -- might have the team's strongest arm. Meanwhile, Dalton becomes the first quarterback in Bengals history to catch a touchdown pass.
  1. That Sanu toss was another example of Cincy's frisky, new-look attack under Hue Jackson. The Bengals play-caller has incorporated Eagles concepts and an array of razzle dazzle over the first three weeks, milking the most of his talented cast of weapons.
  1. Jake Locker remains an enigma. He's an outstanding athlete who makes plays with his feet, but his accuracy is a week-to-week wildcard. Beyond his share of drive-crushing misfires, too many of Locker's passes arrive behind his targets. That's exactly what happened on a critical third-down drop by Justin Hunter in the first half.
  1. The Titans can't get out of their own way. Down 10-0, Tennessee was charged with a safety after committing a holding penalty in its own end zone on a punt attempt. The special teams horror show was capped by Ryan Succop missing both of his field goal attempts.

