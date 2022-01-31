Around the NFL

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

Published: Jan 31, 2022 at 02:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In February 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals searched for a head coach who could propel them back to the postseason and over the first-round exit rut. As many teams in need of coaches that cycle, the Bengals sought to capture the offensive magic Sean McVay brought to the Los Angeles Rams en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

And so, the Bengals hired McVay's quarterback's coach, Zac Taylor, to lead their program. The first two seasons in Cincy were a bumpy ride for Taylor, who netted a 6-25-1 record. But Cincy didn't change course and was rewarded with their first AFC North title since 2015 and first postseason win in 31 years.

Sunday's thrilling 27-24 win over the Chiefs, wherein the Bengals tied the 2006 Colts for the largest comeback in conference championship game history with their 18-point reversal, sent Cincy back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

In Super Bowl LVI, Taylor will face off against the coach and team that propelled him to the Bengals' head coaching gig: McVay and the L.A. Rams.

"The joke is if you have a cup of coffee with Sean McVay, you're going to be a head coach in the NFL. ... There's a lot of truth to that," Taylor quipped Monday, via Mike Petraglia of CLSN Media.

After spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, working his way from assistant quarterbacks coach up to offensive coordinator, Taylor spent one season at the University of Cincinnati as the OC and QBs coach in 2016. He then jumped back to the pros to work under McVay. Taylor spent 2017 as assistant wide receivers coach and 2018 as quarterbacks coach, reaching the Super Bowl.

"Working for Sean was the best two years of my life. It was fun, you loved coming into the building," Taylor said, per Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals official website. "He's really showed a lot of us young guys you can do it your own way."

The matchup will mark the first Super Bowl between two head coaches under the age of 40 -- McVay is 36 and Taylor 38 years old.

The Bengals defied all odds, streaking to the Super Bowl by knocking off the No. 1 seed Titans and No. 2 seed Chiefs on last-second field goals. Now comes the task of Taylor taking on his former employer.

Following the Rams' NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, McVay spoke glowingly about his Super Bowl opponent.

"Really, congratulations to them for winning the NFC," the coach said. "You look at the start of that game, I think they're a great, resilient team. It didn't look good for them and they've just continued to show why they're a mentally tough outfit. I think that's reflected by their head coach. I know what a great coach he is. They've done a great job this year. We've crossed over with him a little bit, but I'm looking forward to diving into the tape, figuring out how to put together a good game plan to try to see if we can finish this thing off."

With so many connections between the Rams and Bengals coaching staffs, the familiarity could breed an intriguing chess match in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Related Content

news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
news

John Madden public memorial to be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Feb. 14

The Madden Family announced Monday that a public memorial in celebration of Madden's life will be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE C.J. Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Andy Reid: There's nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes 'cross-eyed' following loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his QB's play Monday.
news

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores among four candidates included in Saints' head coach interviews this week

The Saints aren't wasting any time finding Sean Payton's replacement, and the list of candidates includes a Super Bowl-winning coach. New Orleans interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Sunday.
news

Giants coach Brian Daboll embraces developing Daniel Jones: We're trying 'to give him some stability'

Giants' new head football coach Brian Daboll is tasked with rehabbing the career of QB Daniel Jones. In his introductory news conference Monday, Daboll said supporting the 24-year-old signal-caller is priority No. 1.
news

Eric Weddle, retired for two seasons, led Rams in tackles in NFC Championship win over 49ers

The Rams stunningly signed Eric Weddle ahead of their postseason run after injuries to their safety crew left them woefully thin. Equally surprising: He's been a difference-maker in their run to the Super Bowl.
news

Tyrann Mathieu 'hoping' to re-sign with Chiefs: 'I don't have any control over that'

With the Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, one critical free agent is star safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿. The 29-year-old said after the game that he hopes to remain in K.C.
news

Vonn Bell, Bengals defense smother Mahomes, Chiefs after hot start: 'We never batted an eye'

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had the Bengals defense on its heels early in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, as the Chiefs raced out to a 21-3 lead and moved the ball at will. Then the halftime bell rang, and the Bengals D shifted into shutdown mode.
news

Matthew Stafford on Rams' Super Bowl run: 'Long time coming'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the year with an 0-3 record in the postseason. He's evened that up at 3-3 in one magical run.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW