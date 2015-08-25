Bengals clear way for McCarron, release Josh Johnson

The team announced Tuesday that quarterback Josh Johnson has been released. Johnson signed with the team in April and previously served as the team's No. 2 quarterback in 2013.
The writing was on the wall for Johnson on Monday night, when he didn't play a snap in the team's dispiriting 25-11 preseason loss to the Buccaneers. AJ McCarron, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft, made his Bengals debut after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.
Johnson went 11-for-21 for 175 yards in the team's preseason opener. McCarron relieved Dalton and played the second half against the Bucs, leading the team on a 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jordy Nelson's knee injury and gives its winners and losers from Week 2 of the preseason.