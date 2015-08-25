Around the NFL

Bengals clear way for McCarron, release Josh Johnson

Published: Aug 25, 2015 at 08:07 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a decision on the backup to Andy Dalton this season.

The team announced Tuesday that quarterback Josh Johnson has been released. Johnson signed with the team in April and previously served as the team's No. 2 quarterback in 2013.

The writing was on the wall for Johnson on Monday night, when he didn't play a snap in the team's dispiriting 25-11 preseason loss to the Buccaneers. AJ McCarron, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft, made his Bengals debut after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.

Johnson went 11-for-21 for 175 yards in the team's preseason opener. McCarron relieved Dalton and played the second half against the Bucs, leading the team on a 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jordy Nelson's knee injury and gives its winners and losers from Week 2 of the preseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' for those 'who continually mock' Jets after Week 1 loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones believed to have been suffering from back spasms in loss to Dolphins

The Patriots received good news on quarterback Mac Jones. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during the season-opening loss to the Dolphins.

news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 win possibly came with a heavy price. The team is currently awaiting word of the severity of injuries to stars T.J. Watt and Najee Harris.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks

The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's victory over the Cowboys and will miss some time.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on collapse vs. Saints: 'You buried us in May. Bury us again. We don't care'

Following another blown fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith once again pushed back about the perception of his team.

news

Tyreek Hill: Mike McDaniel showed 'a lot of cojones' in first win with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is among several Dolphins players that loved Mike McDaniel's aggressiveness that led to a win over the Patriots in the rookie head coach's debut.

news

Lovie Smith cites 'gassed' defense as reason Texans played for tie vs. Colts: 'Better than a potential loss'

Facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield with 26 seconds remaining in overtime, Lovie Smith elected to punt the ball instead of playing for the win. The Texans coach said his tired defense was the main reason for the decision.

news

Kyler Murray on Cardinals' blowout loss to Chiefs: 'They kicked our ass'

The Cardinals' defense had zero answers for Patrick Mahomes, allowing the quarterback to dice them up for 360 yards and five touchdowns. The offense couldn't keep pace, either.

news

Brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown score TDs two minutes apart for Lions, Bears

Sunday was a special day for the St. Brown family. Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown scored touchdowns just two minutes and 14 seconds apart for the Lions and Bears, respectively.

news

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson dominates Packers with career-best 184 yards

Justin Jefferson now has 15 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, tied with Cooper Kupp for second-most since 2020.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE