Bengals, Chargers among NFL's most enigmatic teams in 2014

Through the first five games of the season, Andy Dalton looked like he was taking the next step as a quarterback, completing 68.2 percent of his passes and posting a 98.4 QB rating. But over the last four games, both of those figures have plummeted (52.3 completion percentage, 54.4 QB rating) and Dalton's thrown two touchdown passes against six picks. Yes, A.J. Green has been banged up, but he was back in the Jungle last Thursday night, when Cincinnati looked '90s-era ghastly, rolling over in a 24-3 loss to the Browns. Dalton had the sort of awful night that invites historical comparisons ("Was it as bad as Ryan Leaf's '98 start against Kansas City?"). And now you have to start wondering if this Cincinnati team -- coming off three straight playoff appearances -- has missed its window of opportunity.