Bengals CB Jones sidelined by hamstring injury vs. Titans

Published: Nov 06, 2011 at 06:11 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Adam "Pacman" Jones will not be playing against the team that drafted him in his first game back in Tennessee.

The Cincinnati Bengals have deactivated Jones along with tight end Jermaine Gresham and middle linebacker Rey Maualuga for Sunday's game with the Titans. Jones strained a hamstring last week on a 63-yard punt return in his debut this season after neck surgery.

The Titans drafted Jones sixth overall in 2005, but traded him to Dallas in 2008 after he was suspended for the 2007 season.

Tennessee is sitting defensive end William Hayes for a third straight game. Derrick Morgan, the first-round pick in 2010, gets his second straight start.

Titans fullback Ahmard Hall is active after missing two practices with back spasms.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Veteran receiver Desean Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns WR Ryan Switzer's infant son back in hospital

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son has been hospitalized again and is undergoing a blood transfusion.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW