Bengals CB Jones sidelined by hamstring injury vs. Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Adam "Pacman" Jones will not be playing against the team that drafted him in his first game back in Tennessee.
The Cincinnati Bengals have deactivated Jones along with tight end Jermaine Gresham and middle linebacker Rey Maualuga for Sunday's game with the Titans. Jones strained a hamstring last week on a 63-yard punt return in his debut this season after neck surgery.
The Titans drafted Jones sixth overall in 2005, but traded him to Dallas in 2008 after he was suspended for the 2007 season.
Tennessee is sitting defensive end William Hayes for a third straight game. Derrick Morgan, the first-round pick in 2010, gets his second straight start.
