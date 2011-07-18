Bengals CB Jones pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges

CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Court officials say attorney Edward Perry filed the written plea for Jones on Monday in Hamilton County Municipal Court. The misdemeanor charges stem from Jones' July 10 arrest in Cincinnati. Jones wasn't in court Monday.
Court documents accuse Jones, 27, of being disorderly and shouting profanities at a downtown bar and trying to pull away as officers arrested him.
Perry declined to comment to The Associated Press on Monday.
The charges add to a list of off-the-field troubles for Jones. Those troubles include at least six arrests and a dozen instances involving police intervention.
Jones denied the allegations to WCPO-TV after leaving jail and said he hadn't been drinking. Jones was wearing a neck brace as he recovers from a neck injury that required surgery last fall.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press