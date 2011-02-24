Bengals CB Jones' plea deal includes anger management

LAS VEGAS -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was sentenced Thursday to probation and 200 hours of community service under a plea deal for his role in a 2007 strip-club melee.
Clark County courts spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said Jones received a suspended sentence and was also ordered to receive anger-management counseling. The sentence requires Jones to undergo random drug testing.
Jones told the *Las Vegas Sun* after the sentencing that he's glad to finally have the case behind him and has been praying for the victims of the shooting.
"This has been a long, long haul and has affected a lot of families," Jones told the newspaper. "It has affected me personally."
The shooting during the NBA's All-Star weekend left a Minxx strip-club employee paralyzed and two others wounded, prosecutors said.
Police have said Jones instigated the brawl by throwing wads of dollar bills from a large plastic bag onto a stage, then becoming angry when the strippers picked up the cash.
Jones and his entourage were ejected from the club, and police say Jones briefly met with the accused shooter, Arvin Kenti Edwards, moments before Edwards opened fire with a handgun outside the club.
Jones pleaded no contest in 2007 to a gross misdemeanor of conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct. His deal reduced two felony coercion charges. Jones has denied having a role in the shooting.
Edwards pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, maintaining his innocence but saying he's worried about a tougher sentence if he didn't accept a plea deal.
Jones played five games last year for the Bengals, notching 11 tackles and an interception. He was hurt in a Week 7 loss to Atlanta and underwent surgery for a herniated disk in his neck.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press