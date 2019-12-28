Around the NFL

Bengals, C Trey Hopkins agree on 3-yr, $20.4M deal

Published: Dec 28, 2019 at 01:54 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

With a season of struggles coming to a close, the Bengals have locked up a crucial member of their offense in the hopes of securing a promising future.

The Bengals and center Trey Hopkins have reached a three-year extension worth $20.4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning, per a source. Hopkins also gets $4.5 million in a guaranteed roster bonus and will earn $8.95 million in his first year and $14.4 million after his second year, Rapoport added.

The team later announced the extension through the 2022 season.

Hopkins is in his fourth season and was originally an undrafted free agent. Having played guard on both sides, Hopkins became a starter in 2017 and this season has locked down the starting center spot, having played and started all 15 games.

Now, he's clearly a building block as the Bengals move forward in revamping their offense and franchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens adding WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay undergoing tests on potentially significant foot injury

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay left practice with a foot injury that could be significant, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) in line to start Saturday vs. Raiders

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he anticipates rookie QB Kenny Pickett to start vs. the Raiders after missing last week's game due to a concussion.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Robert Saleh.

news

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Eagles on Tuesday announced TE Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve, clearing a path toward him playing in Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'

The Miami Dolphins return home riding a three-game losing streak, and coach Mike McDaniel sees an opportunity to end the skid as they look to nab a playoff spot.

news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the belief that Jalen Hurts' injury isn't long-term, and offered a vote of confidence in backup QB Gardner Minshew should he start this Saturday.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained why he isn't discussing coaching changes after Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes "things are looking up" on a playoff push after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants QB Dak Prescott to 'keep firing' despite costly interceptions in OT loss

Even though Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had two critical interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, coach Mike McCarthy said he still believed Prescott played at an 'extremely high level' in the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE