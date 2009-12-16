Bengals bring back veteran DT Smith for depth, release WR Purify

CINCINNATI -- Defensive tackle Shaun Smith rejoined the Bengals on Wednesday, four days after they released him.

The Bengals need another defensive lineman while Domata Peko recovers from knee surgery. They signed Smith last Wednesday, then released him Saturday. Smith played for the Bengals from 2004 to 2006 and for the Cleveland Browns the last two years.

Smith had been out of the NFL since the Detroit Lions released him Sept. 5.

The Bengals waived wide receiver Maurice Purify on Wednesday to open a roster spot for Smith. Purify had played the last five games on special teams.

