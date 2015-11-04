Bengals' big difference? 'They're playing like they expect to win'

The Bengals now have a Thursday night date with the Browns in Paul Brown Stadium. It's a repeat of one they had in Cincinnati a year ago, too, and inglorious is what that one was for Cincy. Dalton threw three picks, while managing just 86 passing yards. Jeremy Hill fumbled. The defense gave up rushing touchdowns to three different backs. And it's hard to fathom that was just last season. Not because the Bengals are incapable of having a lousy night. But because this year's version seems more likely to keep playing, to play its way out of the ugliness.