Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Touchdown, Bengals.
Cincinnati arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Tuesday, five days out from its matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
Clad in matching white jumpsuits, Joe Burrow and the Bengals filed out of their Delta flight from Cincinnati after noon, boarded buses and took off toward their team hotel, the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center in Westwood.
The Bengals are slated to practice at UCLA's Drake Stadium throughout the week ahead of the Super Bowl.