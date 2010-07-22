Bengals among teams being overlooked heading into season

My colleague, Michael Lombardi, is really in love with the Dolphins. I don't know if I am feeling them as much as he is, but I like their discipline and physicality. Adding Brandon Marshall should prove to make a huge difference because he is happy and motivated. Regardless of his behavior in Denver, he is a rare, special talent. The defense is why the Dolphins could be right there with the Jets and Patriots in the AFC East. Rookie defensive tackle Jared Odrick could turn out to be one of the better defensive linemen in the division because of his versatility. I also believe the Dolphins could generate 30-plus turnovers with new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan in charge. Denver copped 30 turnovers last season and Nolan might have more potential playmakers in Miami.