Bengals' Adam Jones found not guilty of assault charge

CINCINNATI -- A judge has found Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones not guilty of an assault charge accusing him of punching a woman in the head.

A Hamilton County Municipal Court visiting judge heard the case after Jones waived a jury trial. The misdemeanor count carries a possible sentence of up to six months in jail upon conviction.

Jones was accused of hitting Shannon Wesley outside a Cincinnati nightclub and was arrested in June. He had pleaded not guilty and been released on his own recognizance.

The prosecutor said Jones had insulted Wesley and other women, calling them fat and ugly. The prosecutor said Wesley poured beer on Jones and Jones struck her, knocking her down.

Jones' attorney says Jones was the victim.

Jones still could be punished by the National Football League under its conduct policy.

