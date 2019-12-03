Bengals activate WR John Ross off injured reserve

He looked to be growing into the home-run hitter the Bengals envisioned when they made him the ninth-overall pick of the 2017 draft, averaging 20.5 yards per reception before the injury robbed him of the majority of his third professional season. Now that he's healed, Ross will have a chance to resume such a process in the final month of an otherwise lost season for Cincinnati, which has dearly missed Green. Ross' return will at least provide a good reason for Bengals fans to watch the final four games.