Bengals' A.J. Green says he'll play against Broncos

Nov 28, 2018
Kevin Patra

A.J. Green says he's back.

The Cincinnati Bengals' star receiver returned for Wednesday's walkthrough and said he will "definitely" be back on the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Green missed the past three games due to a toe injury. The once 5-3 Bengals lost all three matchups without the Pro Bowl pass-catcher to fall to 5-6.

Green's return will be a big boon for quarterback Jeff Driskel, who will make his first career start after Andy Dalton went on injured reserve.

Green said he's not worried about chemistry with the new quarterback being an issue.

"Just put the ball somewhere; I'll get it," Green said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

With the Bengals' playoff hopes dwindling by the week, Green's return offers one last glimmer of hope before the season fades to black.

