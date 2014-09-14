Bengals' A.J. Green out with ligament strain in foot

The Cincinnati Bengals went without their best player for the final three quarters of Sunday's 24-10 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Wide receiver A.J. Green left the field on the first Bengals possession after aggravating a toe injury that bothered him throughout the practice week. He was officially ruled out for the afternoon.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Green has a ligament strain in his foot, per a source who has spoken with him. The strain involves the toe and the bottom of his foot, and it's not serious, per Rapoport.
Green is the engine that makes the Bengals' offense go. With No. 2 receiver Marvin Jones and tight end Tyler Eifert also sidelined, quarterback Andy Dalton is without his top three options in the passing game.
Play-caller Hue Jackson will have to rely heavily on Giovani Bernard and rookie Jeremy Hill to shoulder a heavy workload on the ground.
