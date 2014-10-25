Bengals' A.J. Green not expected to play vs. Ravens

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Saturday that the team doesn't expect the Pro Bowl wide receiver to play against the Baltimore Ravens because of his nagging toe injury, per a Bengals source.
Breer was told that Green is battling ligament damage under his big toe. The Bengals want to be careful with the lingering injury, which has knocked the pass-catcher out of two straight games.
It comes as little surprise after Green missed Friday's practice and was listed as doubtful for Sunday.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.