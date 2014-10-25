Around the NFL

Bengals' A.J. Green not expected to play vs. Ravens

Published: Oct 25, 2014 at 05:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for another Sunday without the services of A.J. Green.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Saturday that the team doesn't expect the Pro Bowl wide receiver to play against the Baltimore Ravens because of his nagging toe injury, per a Bengals source.

Breer was told that Green is battling ligament damage under his big toe. The Bengals want to be careful with the lingering injury, which has knocked the pass-catcher out of two straight games.

It comes as little surprise after Green missed Friday's practice and was listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Without Green in the lineup, the Bengals pumped out 37 points in a tie against Carolina in Week 6. Last Sunday was a horror show, though, with Cincinnati suffering seven three-and-outs on its first eight possessions in a 27-0 loss to the Colts.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald downplays helmet swing: 'It was just a practice. It was football.'

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald de-emphasized swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a practice last Thursday.

news

Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Baltimore signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season.

news

Shaquille Leonard (back) returns to Colts practice after missing training camp

The player formerly known as Darius is trending toward a positive start to the 2022 season. Shaquille Leonard is participating in the Colts' Wednesday practice.

news

Eagles trading former first-round WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading former first-round receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection.

news

Chargers sign veteran running back Sony Michel

Sony Michel is headed back to Los Angeles. The veteran running back is signing with the Chargers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

news

Bears claim 2021 first-round pick OL Alex Leatherwood off waivers from Raiders

Alex Leatherwood will attempt to revitalize his NFL career in the Windy City. The Chicago Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers on Wednesday.

news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2022 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2022 regular season.

news

Jerry Jones: 'Safe to say' rookie Tyler Smith will be Cowboys' starting LT to open season

The Cowboys are poised to swap Smiths at left tackle to open the season. With Tyron Smith set to miss a big chunk of the season after undergoing surgery, Dallas' top option is rookie Tyler Smith on Dak Prescott's blind side.

news

Tight end O.J. Howard visiting Bengals after being released by Bills

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Howard is visiting the Bengals today. An opportunity in Cincinnati might have to wait, however.

news

Lions waive backup QB David Blough, sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions are waiving quarterback David Blough, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. In order to fill his spot, Detroit is expected to sign Nate Sudfeld, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE