Bengals' A.J. Green (concussion) doubtful vs. Colts

Published: Jan 02, 2015
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals' hopes of getting A.J. Green back for Sunday's Wild Card contest took a major hit.

The team announced that the wideout is officially doubtful to play against the Indianapolis Colts.

Green did not practice Friday, per the team's official website, after being on the field on a limited basis on Thursday.

The receiver was scheduled to visit an independent neuropsychologist at some point today and was seen at practice in street clothes.

Green remains in concussion protocol.

With Cincinnati looking for their first road playoff win in team history, missing one of the NFL's most dynamic receiving threats is a huge blow -- if in fact he doesn't suit up.

The last time the Bengals visited Indy, they got thumped 27-0 in Week 7 sans Green. Their task would once again be much more daunting without Andy Dalton's security blanket on the field.

