Bengals, 49ers, Chiefs among O-lines to watch in Week 2

The Vikings undoubtedly will bring their A-game for the opening of their new home, U.S. Bank Stadium. It's going to be extremely loud and a tough atmosphere to play in for the Packers. I played in the old Metrodome, and when we watched film in preparation for the game, the camera shook when it was a third-down play. That's how loud it got in there. I'd expect the same commotion from the fans this weekend.