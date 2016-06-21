Around the NFL

Bene' Benwikere working to lead Panthers secondary

Published: Jun 21, 2016 at 12:49 AM

The Carolina Panthers could very well be starting rookies at two of their three starting cornerback slots in 2016, which means it's time for Bene' Benwikere to grow up fast.

The 24-year-old former fifth-round pick fractured his leg in Week 14 last year, forcing him to miss the playoff run that ended in a Super Bowl loss to the Denver Broncos. By the time he took the practice field again, Carolina was operating without two of its best cornerbacks from last season -- Josh Norman and Charles Tillman.

Now, Benwikere is rehabbing his leg and helping to break in the two rookies that may start alongside him: Zack Sanchez and James Bradberry.

"I get to go through individuals with them, get to do walk-throughs with them," Benwikere recently said, via the Charlotte Observer, "so there's a lot of things from my standpoint that I can teach them.

"When we're watching film, there's a lot of things I can show them that happened to me previously, especially Zack (Sanchez) playing nickel."

Benwikere, and the Panthers in general, will be a great test case in the talent vs. scheme debate this year. The team lost Jared Allen to retirement, Tillman to a torn ACL and free agency and Norman to a contract dispute. While the league's best front seven still trumps all, there was a loud segment of the NFL population suggesting that Norman's rise to elite status was more the product of Sean McDermott's defense than anything else.

While that might not be fair -- excellent pass rushes throughout history have lent themselves to aggressive corner play -- it does open Carolina up for examination in 2016. Benwikere seems ready to be both student and teacher.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) being placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Jets players rally around OC Nathaniel Hackett ahead of return to Denver: 'He got thrown under the bus'

All the coaches involved in Sunday's New York Jets-Denver Broncos tilt have downplayed Sean Payton's training camp comments on Nathaniel Hackett. That doesn't mean players have forgotten about the slight.
news

'Stars aligned' for DJ Moore on 230-yard, three-TD night in Bears' win over Commanders 

The Chicago Bears traded for DJ Moore for nights like Thursday. The receiver was the best player on the field in Chicago's 40-20 blowout win in D.C., generating eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says change has to start 'at the top' after loss to Bears: 'It's not good enough'

The Washington Commanders got walloped 40-20 by the previously winless Chicago Bears Thursday night. "It's not good enough," head coach Ron Rivera said after the loss. "It starts with me and we're going to go back and look at a lot of things and we're going to get some things corrected and we'll go out and we'll play football."
news

Bears QB Justin Fields on passing of Dick Butkus: 'This one's for him tonight'

Heading into Thursday night with a winless record, the Bears felt some extra inspiration from Chicago legend Dick Butkus, who passed away earlier in the day. Of winning Thursday's game in Butkus' memory, quarterback Justin Fields said, "This one's for him tonight."
news

Justin Fields, Bears snap 14-game losing streak: 'I'm proud of everybody in the building'

Amid a season overflowing with strife on and off the field, the Bears finally found reason to celebrate -- thanks in large part to the right arm of Justin Fields and the gifted grab of DJ Moore -- after besting the Washington Commanders, 40-20. It was the Bears' first win since Oct. 24, 2022.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Bears' win over Commanders on Thursday night

The Bears built a 24-point halftime lead and then held on to defeat the Commanders for their first win of the season thanks to the connection of Justin Fields and DJ Moore.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles 'taking it day by day' with WR Chase Claypool but wishes 'him luck moving forward'

Bears general manager Ryan Poles used the past tense when speaking about the embattled wide receiver on Thursday, wishing Claypool luck "moving forward," though an official move has not been made.
news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame LB, Bears legend Dick Butkus

The NFL community was shocked and saddened on Thursday by the death of Hall of Fame linebacker and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus at the age of 80. 