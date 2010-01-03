Benching flap reveals still-frayed McDaniels-Marshall relationship

All week, McDaniels preached accountability to his team, with the Broncos slumping after a 6-0 start and falling to the periphery of the AFC playoff picture. There is a sense within the organization that other Broncos are playing through more serious injuries, and thus on Friday, McDaniels made the decision to bench Marshall and tight end Tony Scheffler. The timing of Marshall's injury -- one day after he secured a Pro Bowl spot and three days after he cemented another 100-catch season while seeking a new contract -- rubbed some people in the organization the wrong way. The Broncos also believe Marshall was exaggerating the extent of his injuries during the preseason as well, and the trust issues between the sides linger.