Ben Tate, Felix Jones working out for Cowboys

Dallas stunned the football world by not going with a running back in this year's NFL draft, but they might just be hoping for a platoon of veterans to get the job done.
And, in a stunning effort to recreate the 2007 Arkansas Razorbacks, the Cowboys are also looking at Felix Jones, per Rapoport.
Once viewed as the crown jewel of his running back free agency class back in 2014, Tate had a bit of a fall from grace during his first season away from Houston.
He might be hoping to find solace behind the league's best offensive line.
Jones, meanwhile, has been searching desperately for a chance to get back in the game. In a conversation with Around The NFL at the Veteran Combine, Jones said his last team workout was with the Giants during the season. The former Cowboys' first-round pick also had stints with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh but has been out of the game since 2013.
Jerry Jones is wise to load up the backfield behind the oft-injured Darren McFadden, who could have a banner year but could also use some veteran assistance.
Before his dip in 2014, Tate was averaging almost four yards per carry and four yards per reception. The Cowboys are probably interested to see if that version of Tate is still hanging around somewhere.
Felix Jones might be more of a longshot.
