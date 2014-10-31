Ben Roethlisberger, Todd Haley getting along just fine in Year 3

2) Tom Brady's appreciation for the rivalry. I've written before that -- because of the frequency of the matchup, and the consistently high stakes -- I don't think any quarterback rivalry in NFL history is even in the ballpark with Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. Both quarterbacks showed appreciation for how special each of these battles are this week, hedging a little from the business-like approach both normally spew in the face of that talk. So I went to Brady's dad the other day to gauge what makes those two tick during a week like this. "I think they've developed a very nice personal relationship off the field," Tom Sr. said. "That said, they get out there, and they wanna kick each other's butt. It's two guys that experienced something that not many others have accomplished. And I think they appreciate each other for what the other has accomplished. Neither guy backs down; they're both still at the top of their craft. The game itself? I don't know that the game itself means more ..." That's where the elder Brady stopped himself. "That's wrong. The game itself probably does mean more. The winner gets a leg up for when it really counts, in January." And while Tom Sr. acknowledges that these glory days won't last forever, some of the talk of his own son's football mortality back in September was enough to irk him a little. "Some jerk said he's been in decline for five years. Some people ... It just doesn't make sense. He said to me, 'I'm stronger, bigger, faster and smarter than I was 10 years ago. I can throw the ball better.' Maybe someone else's reaction time wouldn't be there like it once was, but he said, 'I'm way better than I was 10 years ago.' I tend to trust my son more than some outside guy. Metrics only tell a certain story." Suffice it to say, Brady's family is ready to go for Sunday.