Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger 'still processing' Maurkice Pouncey's retirement

Published: Feb 14, 2021 at 07:52 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The NFL bid adieu to the Pouncey brothers last week, a decision that meant the end of an era for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

Given their rock solid rapport, it seemed likely that Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey﻿, teammates for 11 seasons, would one day decide to call it quits together. Instead, the veteran center elected to ride off into the sunset while Pittsburgh and the veteran QB continue to decide what's best for the team come next season.

Continuing his career without the big fella is a harsh reality Big Ben will have to deal with should he return as expected.

"I hate to say he's the greatest teammate and competitor I've ever been around, but at the end of the day that's what it is -- he's the greatest teammate and competitor I've been around," Roethlisberger said Friday, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "And that's no slight to anybody else."

The 2020 Steelers turned in one of the franchise's best seasons in recent memory, finishing first in the AFC North with a 14-2 record. The team had high hopes heading into the postseason but ended up flaming out early against the Browns. Roethlisberger and Pouncey, perhaps sensing their run was coming to an end, shared a heart-to-heart moment on the bench following the wild-card loss.

"I'm sorry, brother. You're the only reason I wanted to do this, man," an emotional Big Ben told Pouncey. "Oh, I feel worse for you than me. I hate it, man."

In addition to telling Dulac that he's "still processing" Pouncey's departure, Roethlisberger shared that the type of on-field relationship the tandem had is among the strongest you'll find between a pair of athletes anywhere.

"I'd love to ask other quarterbacks who have played with one guy for a long time how close they were with their center," he said. "I'm sure they'd say he's one of their best friends.

"There's something different about it. The quarterback-center relationship is unlike any other in sports. The relationship and communication you want to have with the one guy in front of you, you genuinely need him more than anything else. That's what makes the center position so special."

Adjusting is something the 17-year vet is no stranger to, but it'll be interesting to see how he and his O-line handle incorporating a new center in 2021.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford on trade to Rams: 'I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship'

In the aftermath of his blockbuster trade to the Rams, Matthew Stafford reiterated that his desire was to play for a contender. Did that mean the Patriots weren't on his wish list?
news

NFL Twitter celebrates Valentine's Day

Love is in the air -- and the football Twittersphere. To celebrate Valentine's Day, NFL teams took to the internet to express their love for the game, reignite some old flames and offer the best and/or worst romance-adjacent puns that Twitter accounts can offer.
news

Three decades, four presidents equal seven Super Bowls for Tom Brady

Not only did Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl, but he became the first NFL player to win a title in three decades and the first to win a championship amid administrations of four presidents. 
news

Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl team brimming with free agents

In the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay became the first team in the game's history to have all of its points scored by players who were not on the team the previous season, according to NFL Research. All four players -- and many other key Bucs -- are set to be free agents. 
news

Former Jets, Patriots WR Chris Hogan signs with Premier Lacrosse League

Chris Hogan is taking his talents to another pro league -- and sport. The veteran wide receiver announced Saturday on Twitter he has signed with the Premier Lacrosse League for the 2021 season.
news

Trevor Lawrence to undergo labrum surgery Tuesday on non-throwing shoulder

Trevor Lawrence isn't wasting any time preparing for the start of his pro career. Four days after throwing at his personal pro day, the presumptive top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft will undergo labrum surgery Tuesday on his non-throwing shoulder, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Anything but irrelevant: Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop made history

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, kicker Ryan Succop clinched the acclaim of being the greatest "Mr. Irrelevant" to have graced the gridiron, as he became the first to win a Super Bowl.
news

Chris Doyle resigns from Jaguars following criticism of hire

Chris Doyle will no longer be apart of the Jaguars' organization. Amid criticism of his hiring as Jacksonville's director of sports performance, Doyle resigned from the club on Friday night, the team announced.
news

Fritz Pollard Alliance: Chris Doyle hire a 'failure of leadership' by Jaguars

The Fritz Pollard Alliance issued a strongly worded statement Friday titled "A Failure of Leadership by The Jacksonville Jaguars" in response to the team's decision to hire former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle as its director of sports performance.
news

Saints release G Nick Easton, save nearly $6M in cap

In an attempt to further address their large salary cap deficit, the New Orleans Saints released guard Nick Easton on Friday, according to the league's official transaction wire.
news

J.J. Watt landing spots: Steelers, Cowboys, Packers among nine teams that could be his next NFL home

J.J. Watt is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Houston Texans released the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on Friday. Nick Shook takes a look at nine NFL teams that could make be Watt's new home.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW