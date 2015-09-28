Ben Roethlisberger's injury puts Steelers in familiar territory

So, how will the Steelers operate under Vick in the short and long terms? Haley said that Vick is familiar with the philosophy of the offense, so there won't be any seismic shifts with what they've done. However, there will be a greater emphasis on the running game. This is a passing attack that takes time to learn and Vick simply hasn't been with the team long enough. Plus, once the regular season started, he received minimal reps behind Roethlisberger. Still, Vick's experienced enough to handle what will be asked of him and has the type of personality that players gravitate toward. Teammates won't doubt his ability.