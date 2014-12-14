Ben Roethlisberger leads Steelers to win over Falcons

Published: Dec 14, 2014 at 09:43 AM

ATLANTA -- Ben Roethlisberger threw for 360 yards, William Gay returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27-20 Sunday.

The Steelers (9-5) remained a half-game behind Cincinnati in the AFC North with their second straight win. The Falcons (5-9) ensured themselves of a losing season and slipped out of first place in the NFC South.

Pittsburgh led 13-0 after Gay picked off Matt Ryan's pass over the middle on the first play of the second quarter, returning it 52 yards. The Steelers extended the lead to 27-13 with Le'Veon Bell's 1-yard run in the opening minute of the fourth period.

The Falcons made a game of it, pulling within a touchdown on Ryan's 4-yard pass to Roddy White. But the Steelers clinched the victory with their final possession, converting three times on third down.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Ben Roethlisberger's performance against the Falcons with Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

