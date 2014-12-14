Ben Roethlisberger leads Steelers to win over Falcons

ATLANTA -- Ben Roethlisberger threw for 360 yards, William Gay returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27-20 Sunday.
Pittsburgh led 13-0 after Gay picked off Matt Ryan's pass over the middle on the first play of the second quarter, returning it 52 yards. The Steelers extended the lead to 27-13 with Le'Veon Bell's 1-yard run in the opening minute of the fourth period.
The Falcons made a game of it, pulling within a touchdown on Ryan's 4-yard pass to Roddy White. But the Steelers clinched the victory with their final possession, converting three times on third down.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press