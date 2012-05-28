Ben Roethlisberger excited to set sights on 'the Mecca of golf'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a noted golf lover: He once took on Tiger Woods' challenge that he couldn't break 100 on a U.S. Open course by shooting a more-than-respectable 81 in a foursome that included Michael Jordan and Justin Timberlake.
"I've played a lot of great golf courses (in the United States), but I've never played in Ireland or Scotland before," Roethlisberger said, according to the Beaver County Times. "That's the Mecca of golf."
Roethlisberger, a three-handicap, will cross the Atlantic in another month for a golf vacation ("12 rounds in 10 days," he says) with three friends in Scotland and Ireland that includes a round at the Old Course at St. Andrews, considered the birthplace of the game.
The closest thing to business on the itinerary is breakfast with Steelers owner Dan Rooney, the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland.