Ben Roethlisberger delivers Pittsburgh Steelers past Philadelphia Eagles

NOTES: Tomlin said it's too early to tell if either Woodley or Polamalu will be available for Thursday night's game in Tennessee ... The Eagles escaped injury-free according to coach Andy Reid. RB Bryce Brown left briefly with a shoulder strain while LB Mychal Kendricks went out for a bit with a sprained ankle ... The Steelers are 5-1 after bye weeks under Tomlin ... Pittsburgh TE Heath Miller had four receptions for 43 yards to become the eighth player in franchise history to top 4,000 career receiving yards ... Vick had a quarterback rating of 104.2, the 12th time he's topped the 100 mark during his time in Philadelphia ... The Eagles host Detroit next Sunday.