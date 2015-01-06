Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger: Contract should be done soon

The Steelers are now on the clock to determine the next five years of their franchise.

Ben Roethlisberger's contract expires at the end of the 2015 season, which means he likely won't go into the beginning of the 2015 season without some long-term security.

He obviously picked a fantastic deadline year. Roethlisberger had 4,952 yards, a career high, and tied a career best in touchdown passes with 32. His on-field chemistry with Antonio Brown, a sixth-round pick in 2010, pulled the Steelers' offense out of the doldrums and propelled them to a division title.

He will not come cheap, nor will this contract be a short-term one.

Roethlisberger told KDKA-FM Tuesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that he'd like to get the deal done sooner rather than later, though it's up to his agent and the Rooney family.

With no promising quarterbacks coming out in the draft anytime soon and with Roethlisberger looking five years younger in Todd Haley's new offense, there's more than enough reason to believe that Pittsburgh has him retire as a member of the Steelers.

Could the deal be similar to that of Jay Cutler's? Roethlisberger has certainly earned the right to more guaranteed money after three Super Bowl trips and is just a year older than the Bears' quarterback.

At the least, Mike Tomlin seems to have a sense of how important Roethlisberger is.

