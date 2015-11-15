Ben Roethlisberger active, will back up Landry Jones

Big Ben will be active against the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports Roethlisberger will back up Landry Jones against the Cleveland Browns.
"In case we need him," one source told Kinkhabwala.
ESPN first reported the news.
Roethlisberger suffered a mid-foot sprain last week and was expected to missed a couple weeks with the injury. Big Ben was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. That he's healthy enough to be an emergency option Sunday is a great sign for Week 12.
Michael Vick is officially inactive for Sunday's tilt.
With a bye next week, we'd imagine the quarterback would return against the Seattle Seahawks, barring a setback.