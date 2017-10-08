Around the NFL

Ben McAdoo not on hot seat despite Giants' slow start

Published: Oct 08, 2017

Consider Giants head coach Ben McAdoo off the hot seat for now.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the 0-4 head coach is not at risk of any brash mid-season firing after stumbling to a disappointing start.

"Ben McAdoo is not in trouble," Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning. "The Giants believe he is still a future very successful coach. He actually went to the playoffs last year. This is expected to be just a blip on the radar for the Giants."

For fans of the Giants or those who have closely studied the organization, it would be a surprise if the team was planning to cut bait with McAdoo. On NFL Network, Rapoport mentioned "how ownership has traditionally run this franchise."

To expand on that thought: The Giants, even amid their worst seasons, prefer to execute a complete and total evaluation of the year before making any decisions. This was true after Tom Coughlin's 0-6 start to the 2013 season just as it will be true for McAdoo in 2017.

The evaluations are typically made between ownership, the general manager and the coaching staff. The coaching staff gets a chance to explain what went wrong and how to fix it, and then a decision is made.

The Giants had competition for McAdoo on the coaching market after he helped revive Eli Manning as Coughlin's offensive coordinator in 2015 and was viewed as an obvious candidate to succeed Coughlin from the moment he walked through the door. The decision to hire McAdoo was not made carelessly, so why would the decision to fire him be made that way?

