Ben Heeney achieves childhood dream by making the NFL

Published: May 18, 2015 at 10:10 AM

When Raiders fifth-round pick Ben Heeney was a 12-year-old living in Kansas, he planned a life ahead like many pre-teens do.

His goals, however, were penned to precision.

After achieving his football dreams in high school and the collegiate level at the University of Kansas, the productive 2014 first-team All-Big 12 inside linebacker can now cross the NFL off his list, too.

"Crazy!! My goals from 2004 when I was in grade school. Believe in yourself!!!" the new graduate shared via Twitter.

Heeney, the No. 140 overall pick, was constantly found around the ball and rarely came off the field while leading the Jayhawks in tackles his last three seasons. The "diabolical defender" should be an early contributor to the Raiders' special teams unit.

Next on Heeney's 2004 to-do list: "After the NFL I would like to be the head coach for a college football team."

Follow Manouk Akopyan on Twitter _@ManoukAkopyan_.

