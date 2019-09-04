Bell: Steelers 'had something special and let it go'

"Even before I got to Pittsburgh, you always got to look somewhere to find that chip on your shoulder for motivation," Bell said. "So when I got to Pittsburgh, I used that from the draft. I remember all the teams that passed on me. 'I'm going to make you regret it.' Then I got to Pittsburgh and we had the whole contract thing that happened. It didn't work out in Pittsburgh. I'm out of Pittsburgh. And now I'm in a new city, a new team, and a lot of people haven't even given us a chance cause they don't like our roster. They think we don't have the talent."