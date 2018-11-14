 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bell avoids Big Ben's texts; teammates raid RB's locker

Published: Nov 14, 2018 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did his best to keep communication lines open with running back Le'Veon Bell.

Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday morning that he reached out to Bell ahead of the league's Tuesday deadline for Bell to sign his franchise tag.

"I texted him yesterday before the deadline asking him -- texted -- saying I was hoping he was going to show up, and if he decided not to I wish him nothing but the best," Roethlisberger said, via video posted by PennLive.com . "He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from."

Roethlisberger said Bell did not reply to his text message, and eventually Bell elected to not sign his $14.5 million franchise tender. By doing so, Bell will not receive the money and miss the rest of the season.

With Bell's career in Pittsburgh almost certainly over, it appears his teammates have moved on as well.

After practice on Wednesday, multiple Steelers players raided Bell's locker. According to multiple reports, they took his nameplate off his stall and divided up items they found in the locker. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted a video showing linebacker Bud Dupree thanking Bell for his Jordan Brand cleats before putting one of the shoes on.

Before practice, Roethlisberger told reporters he couldn't imagine sitting out a entire season like Bell has in his pursuit for a long-term contract.

"It would be tough," Roethlisberger said. "Part of the great thing about this sport is this band of brothers, this group of guys in here. Being with them is kind of what keeps me coming back here, just so many years, too. But like I said, to each their own. Each guy has their own motives and motivations and I can't comment on him. I am glad that we won't talk about this anymore, though."

In the meantime, the Steelers will now rely on James Conner, who has been a capable fill during Bell's absence with 771 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to go along with 387 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Conner suffered a concussion in Week 10, but the Steelers believe he should be ready for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday he will be returning next season as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan explains decision to receive overtime kickoff in Super Bowl loss: 'We just thought it would be better'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended his decision to receive the ball first in overtime following Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2024.
news

Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners WR Jauan Jennings became the second player in NFL history to produce both passing and receiving TDs in a Super Bowl, but ultimately San Francisco fell short despite his historic efforts. 
news

Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Led by efforts from playmakers like Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense fought all Super Bowl long to buy time and allow Kansas City to escape with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. "I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat," Hunt said.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce follows Taylor Swift's Grammy with Super Bowl win: 'On top of the world right now'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped quite the week for him and Taylor Swify after he helped key a second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Social media reacts to Chiefs' comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs' epic win in Super Bowl LVIII -- and Taylor Swift's presence at Allegiant Stadium -- left social media abuzz on Sunday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Leading a touchdown drive in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured Kansas City a 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII and earned himself the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in the process.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' overtime win against 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Chiefs become seventh NFL franchise with four Super Bowl wins

With Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs became the seventh NFL franchise to win four Super Bowls.