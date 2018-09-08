Bell a no-show before Steelers opener; Conner to start

Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on Bell this spring for the second consecutive year, on which Bell would earn $14.45 million, but the All-Pro running back has refused to sign it. Originally expected to sign the tag and return to the team by Labor Day, Bell was nowhere to be found this week, and his Steelers teammates were less than pleased. Among the perturbed were offensive linemen Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.