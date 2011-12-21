Believe it or not, Eagles' dream still alive

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 08:02 AM

Why to watch
The Eagles are alive and hold the potential tiebreakers to take the NFC East at 8-8. Just think about that for a few minutes. Dallas is trying to stave off a late-season collapse and claim the division title. Oh, and the Cowboys are also hoping to avenge getting punched in the face by Michael Vick and the Eagles in the first meeting between the teams this season.

Inside story
Vick has now carved up the Ryan brothers (Rob and Rex) twice this season, scoring seemingly at will. Can he do it a third time? Not much Rob can learn from Rex after last week. Felix Jones in the screen game against Philly's lesser linebackers will be key. Plenty of ballhawks in Philly's beleaguered secondary to make Tony Romo nervous. Both coaches have been under fire for late-game decisions and clock management. The Eagles have been a better team on the road than at home; the Cowboys have had some epic collapses already in the brief history of their new stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

