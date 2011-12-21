Believe it or not, Eagles' dream still alive

Inside story

Vick has now carved up the Ryan brothers (Rob and Rex) twice this season, scoring seemingly at will. Can he do it a third time? Not much Rob can learn from Rex after last week. Felix Jones in the screen game against Philly's lesser linebackers will be key. Plenty of ballhawks in Philly's beleaguered secondary to make Tony Romo nervous. Both coaches have been under fire for late-game decisions and clock management. The Eagles have been a better team on the road than at home; the Cowboys have had some epic collapses already in the brief history of their new stadium.