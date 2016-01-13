Around the NFL

Belichick walks in Pats locker room with boxing gloves

Published: Jan 13, 2016 at 05:24 AM

As we've said many times in the past, Bill Belichick is one of the funniest head coaches in football.

Wednesday's proof came from a scene reported in the Patriots locker room. On Tuesday, Belichick appeared at a press conference with a black left eye. This created a flurry of speculation, mostly in good humor.

"I think I'll live," he said when asked.

That's when he decided to walk through the locker room carrying a pair of boxing gloves.

This brings up a few additional thoughts. The first? This might have been Belichick's way of just letting everyone know that he found a new way to work out, and to stop suggesting he was walloped in some sort of locker room melee.

The second: Someone, possibly a trainer, could have accidentally nailed Bill Belichick in the face during a workout. Can you imagine the terror?

Good on Belichick for giving us a laugh, even if this one wasn't intentional. He's now on to Kansas City.

