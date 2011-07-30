Belichick says absent Albert will 'be out there' when he's ready

Published: Jul 30, 2011 at 06:40 AM

Albert Haynesworth and training camp were an ill-fated match last summer, and two days into his career with the New England Patriots, he's already missed a pair of practice sessions with his new teammates, the Boston Herald reported Saturday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was typically tight-lipped about Haynesworth's absence, but he told the newspaper that the defensive tackle's salary is not the problem.

Haynesworth also passed his physical, but the Herald questioned if it could be a matter of -- once again -- a conditioning test, which he failed multiple times with the Redskins in one of last season's unintentionally funny storylines.

"He's not quite ready to practice yet," Belichick said, adding that "When he's ready, he'll be out there."

The Patriots on Wednesday shipped a 2013 fifth-round draft pick to acquire Haynesworth, who appeared in only eight games for Washington last season, racking up a total of 13 tackles for the team that guaranteed him $41 million as part of a seven-year, $100 million contract in 2009.

Last season, he constantly feuded with new coach Mike Shanahan and was suspended for the final four games for conduct detrimental to the team. Now he's Belichick's issue.

Said Belichick: "There are things that we still need to do with Albert for him to be able to get on the practice field."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

