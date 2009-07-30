Belichick praises Vick's athleticism, won't say if Patriots have interest

Published: Jul 30, 2009 at 10:29 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't saying whether his team is interested in reinstated quarterback Michael Vick.

After the Patriots' first practice of training camp Thursday, Belichick was asked his thoughts about Vick's possible return to the NFL. He praised Vick's athleticism but left it at that. Vick said Thursday that he's "getting close" to signing with a team.

"Michael is an outstanding player, hasn't played in a couple of years," Belichick said. "But right now, our focus is on our team and our players and trying to get the New England Patriots ready, and so that's really where my attention's been. But he's a tremendous athlete. Where exactly he is right now, I don't know."

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, one week after completing a 23-month sentence for running a dogfighting ring.

