Belichick: Pats will cooperate with NFL investigation

Coach Bill Belichick is doing his best to defuse another New England Patriots controversy threatening to overshadow the runaway spectacle of Super Bowl hype.
Asked about the NFL's investigation of overly deflated footballs allegedly used by the Patriots during the AFC Championship Game, Belichick insists he did not know anything about it until Monday morning.
"We'll cooperate fully with whatever the league wants," Belichick added, "whatever questions they ask us."
"I think I've heard it all at this point," Brady said. "That's the last of my worries. I don't even respond to stuff like this."
It's fitting that the deflation scandal has descended upon on us in the two weeks of the football season designed to dispense hot air.
