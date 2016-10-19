Around the NFL

Belichick on Bell: 'Oh my God ... tremendous player'

Oct 19, 2016

Bill Belichick is as consistent as any head coach in football when it comes to complimenting an opponent.

But on Wednesday, it became clear that Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell truly has a place in his heart.

"Oh my god. Oh yeah, tremendous player. Great hands, catches the ball, very quick, makes people miss," Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. "Strong, breaks tackles. Excellent balance. Tough. Doesn't run out of bounds ... Bell's as good as anybody we'll play."

Bell is currently on pace to carry the ball 208 times this season and be targeted in the passing game another 86 times. His 177 receiving yards over three weeks projects out to 767 yards for a running back over the course of a 13-game season -- an incredible run for a dual-threat position player heading into free agency.

While it's unlikely that Belichick would throw his hat into the ring -- he rarely bids on free agent talent at the top of the market -- Bell would be a fascinating addition to the Patriots offense. We may have to wait years for it to happen given the coaches propensity to target more experienced, end-of-career backs on the cheap, but perhaps these comments can be the launching pad for a distant future Tom Brady-Bell union.

For the moment, he's in the perfect place to spread his wings in Pittsburgh. So long as Ben Roethlisberger comes back healthy in about a month or so, Bell should continue to flourish.

This weekend, he'll have the chance to truly impress Belichick by putting up the same numbers with Landry Jones under center.

