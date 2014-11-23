Belichick: Ndamukong Suh can 'foul the whole play up'

Ndamukong Suh is the keystone to the Detroit Lions' dominant defense. Suh has governed the line of scrimmage more than anyone not named J.J. Watt this season.
Facing a New England Patriots offense that is on a roll, averaging 40.5 points per game in the last six contests, Suh will be key to disrupting Tom Brady's rhythm.
Sitting with NFL Media's Melissa Stark on NFL GameDay First,Bill Belichick admitted the Pats' focus will be on slowing Suh from getting into the backfield.
"He changes everything, you can't let him penetrate or he'll foul the whole play up," Belichick said. "You've got to be able to secure him on the line of scrimmage and again, that's a lot easier said than done, because of his talent and also some of the different looks they give you. He's very disruptive in both the running and passing game. He's got great effort. He makes plays in pursuit and on the backside. So, really there is no weakness to his game. He's got to be blocked on every play no matter what the play is."
The Patriots' offensive line has played much better in the team's six-game winning streak. However, they will have their hands full with Suh and the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense.
