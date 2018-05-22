Around the NFL

Belichick mum on Brady, Gronkowski OTA absences

Published: May 22, 2018 at 04:10 AM
Herbie Teope

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't stray too far from his standard script when it came to quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Both players have not been present this week for the Patriots' OTAs, but Belichick elected to not address their situations.

"I'm not going to talk about the guys that are not here," Belichick said, via NFL Network's James Palmer.

Brady's and Gronkowski's absences for the voluntary OTAs were expected, as previously reported by Palmer and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport, however, reported Monday that both players are expected to attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which runs June 5-7.

Brady has two years remaining on his current deal and will earn a base salary of $14 million in 2018, but desires a new contract.

Gronkowski, who also has two years remaining on his contract, will earn a base salary of $8 million this season.

