Around the NFL

Belichick: Aaron Dobson inactive for 'football' reasons

Published: Oct 03, 2014 at 03:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Aaron Dobson situation in New England is becoming curiouser and curiouser.

On Thursday, The Boston Globe's Shalise Manza Young reported that the receiver was inactive the past two weeks because he "mouthed off" to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

On Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Dobson was deactivated for football reasons.

For clarity purposes, let's just give you the entire back-and-forth as transcribed by the NFL Media news desk:

On if the decision was football- or disciplinary-related:

"Football."

On if Dobson has progressed enough to put him back in the lineup:

"We'll do what we think is best for the game, just like we always do."

With thin receiving corps, how important is it for to get Dobson back in the lineup:

"Well, we're going to make the best decisions that we can make very week, try to activate the players that we think give us the best chance to win. Same thing we do on every game. This game's no different than that. So that's what we do."

On if it was hard with only four receivers last week:

"Well, I think we have a lot of skill players in the passing game. Tight ends, backs, receivers, so..."

On if there was an altercation between Dobson and McDaniels:

"You know, no, and I'll have a comment on that later."

What sort of comment that will be we have no idea. It could be an update on the injury report on Dobson's foot injury that he dealt with all offseason. Or it could be one final "We're on to Cincinnati" for comedy's sake. Either way this story isn't over.

UPDATE: The Patriots released a statement on behalf of Belichick on Friday afternoon:

"In my year and a half with Aaron Dobson, he has always been respectful to me and to the rest of the coaching staff," the statement read. "He has never once been argumentative or confrontational. The suggestion and reporting that his playing time was in any way the result of a 'loud disagreement' with a coach is completely false.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 5 game and explains why Sammy Watkins is now a favorite for Rookie of the Year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

news

Browns, TE David Njoku agree to four-year, $56.75M contract extension

The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation grants $200K to violence prevention organizations

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.

news

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Friday in regards to his absence at OTAs, saying he will be there at some point ahead of a crucial fifth season.

news

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assures 'smooth transition' from Kevin Colbert era

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assured a 'smooth transition' from the era of Kevin Colbert, who learned under his wing for the past 20 seasons in Pittsburgh

news

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

news

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson's 'DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful'

So far, in the eyes of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has been as advertised.

news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offense: 'It's going to be everybody'

No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels declines to discuss Colin Kaepernick workout

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined on Thursday to comment to reporters on Colin Kaepernick's workout, stating that he does not discuss players who are not currently on roster.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW