Belcher signs free agent tender to remain with Chiefs

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 12:51 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher has signed his restricted free agent tender, which was at the second-round level and will pay him $1,972,000 for the 2012 season.

The team announced that Belcher had signed his tender Thursday.

Belcher went undrafted in 2009 out of Maine, but he's become a solid contributor in the middle of the Kansas City defense. He's made 34 starts in 48 games over three seasons.

He also has experience on special teams.

Belcher will compete with Brandon Siler for the middle linebacker spot alongside Pro Bowl selection Derrick Johnson this season. Siler missed last season after tearing his Achilles tendon early in training camp.

